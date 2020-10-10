BG Sews remains dedicated to making sure everyone has a mask in their community

BG Sews is a group of volunteers, dedicated to making masks since the beginning of the pandemic. They're expanding their focus to include everyone in need.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A local group has been working hard during the pandemic making sure first responders, front line workers have masks. Now, they're focusing on getting masks to faculty and students, too.

BG Sews is a group of volunteers who have been making masks since the beginning of the pandemic. A bin of sewing kits is in front of the popular Bowling Green coffee shop, Grounds for Thought, for volunteers to help chip in and make masks.

The masks started just for front line workers, but now are available for more people in the community.

Sandy Wicks is a sewing instructor at BGSU. With her sewing skills, she took it upon herself to make sure everyone in her community has a mask.

"Every faculty member, every staff, bus drivers, custodians... You name it and they are going to have plenty of masks, so we'll take care of high school, everybody," explained Wicks.

Volunteers are busy making masks for when students and teachers go back to in-person learning at local schools.

"When you guys are ready, we are going to have masks. I get them all separated out for all the workers, and so then I'll just to make arrangements to go in safely and then drop them off. And 'til then, I'll just keep sewing for them," said Wicks.

The hard work by BG Sews was even honored by the State of Ohio for their efforts and dedication to providing masks to those in need.

"I don't know how they find out, I don't know! It's a nice surprise I must say," added Wicks, regarding the special honor from the state.

"Some thing that needed to be done in this community, I never even gave it a second thought. I really didn't. I just thought, this is what I need to do and get it done," said Wicks.