BG officials urge students to be mindful of COVID-19 after police break up large weekend parties

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green will soon have thousands of additional people in town as BGSU students trickle back in. As they do so, the Bowling Green Police Department, BG Mayor and BGSU President are reminding students to be mindful of COVID-19.

Groups of 50 plus people were gathering at various homes in BG this past weekend

“You shouldn't be hosting the parties, with the health department orders of trying to social distance, it doesn't work with that either because you might be contaminating someone or having someone be contaminated at your party,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Department.



While move-in weekend for students does typically draw crowds, this year is different. Officers with BGPD say those hosting large parties can be charged with disorderly conduct and fined.

Additionally students could be subject to disciplinary action through the university for violating the current health orders.

“You can get together, wear face coverings, physical distancing, small groups. You know you do all those things and we can safely navigate our way through the next 13 weeks,” said BGSU President Rodney Rogers.

Despite back and forth plans all summer long the university is prepared to keep students on campus safely. About 25% of BGSU's enrollment will be online this semester. As far as dorms, 85% of rooms on campus are single dorms.



“Early on we embraced giving students some choice, just like we have with some faculty and staff. We are counting on the students and we will be holding the members of our community, all of us will be holding each other accountable to following what we know will reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said President Rogers.



Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher is also advising students to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 procedures.

“We are very much aware of the fact that come next week there will be great number of students that will be coming back to our community,” said Mayor Aspacher.

Bowling Green officials have been very proactive when it comes to COVID-19. They were one of the first cities in Northwest Ohio to pass a mask mandate for residents, with the idea that students would be returning to campus in the fall from all areas of the country.

BGSU President, Rodney Rogers, is asking students to be mindful of the entire Bowling Green community while making decisions this coming semester.