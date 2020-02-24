BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green patrolman earned a meritorious service award for his assistance applying a tourniquet on a severely injured man who was struck by a car after he stopped to help on a crash scene.

Officers from the Bowling Green Police Division were called to an injury crash outside of city limits on State Route 25 near U.S. Route 6 Saturday morning.

When he arrived on the scene, Patrolman Tyson Richmond learned that a man who had stopped to help at the initial crash was struck by a vehicle while outside of his car, according to police.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was bleeding heavily. Police say another civilian at the scene was trying to help but his aid was not sufficient and that's when Richmond decided that a tourniquet was needed.

He then applied the tourniquet on the man to stop the heavy blood flow. Although that wasn't enough to save his leg and the man had to go through an amputation, he survived the incident.

And so, for his life-saving actions, Richmond was awarded the Bowling Green Police Division’s Meritorious Service Award.

