BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Good news is coming for drivers in Bowling Green as the large construction project downtown that has been clogging up traffic is nearly complete.

It began with one project last year by Columbia Gas to replace the gas lines through downtown Bowling Green. Then, the city used grant dollars to replace all of their own underground infrastructure beneath Main and Wooster this year.

So, it's been about a year and a half since drivers in Bowling Green have been able to simply drive through without seeing orange barrels and cones along the curb. But, Bowling Green City Administrator Joe Fawcett said most of the project is complete, and now all that is left is for crews to lay down the new asphalt.

The process will take about three days either through this weekend or at the beginning of next week. Then, some minor work on lane striping and manhole covers is all that's left. Though the work has impacted traffic and many downtown businesses, the final product should be a big improvement for the city.

"You know, this has been an experience for everybody, certainly. But upgrading the front door is always a good thing," Fawcett said.

Fawcett said once this work is completed, these road and utility upgrades should last the city 30 to 50 years.

