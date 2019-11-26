BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A GoFundMe campaign was created to benefit a Bowling Green couple, whose husband is in the ICU going through several medical procedures and surgeries after getting hit by a car on Nov. 22.

Bruce Trout stopped to help in a car accident and was hit on the scene by another driver. He suffered from severe injuries on his leg and there are chances he might need to get an amputation.

His pregnant wife Andrea is off work to be with her husband, who could not be able to see his daughter be born. The couple is currently without income while bills are piling on.

Brooke Nichole organized the fundraiser and wrote, "They are both the first to step in and help anyone out, but absolutely hate asking for anything."

You can click here to help the couple.

