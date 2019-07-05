BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Council proposed on Monday night authorizing a study on the feasibility of a new city administration building.

The city said its current building is full of deficiencies such as uncomfortable space for public meetings, challenging accessibility for people with special needs, inadequate security and mold.

Additionally, the city also cited the building layout impedes citizens from getting effective and efficient services.

The proposed study would assess three sites including the current city administration building, a newly acquired home near it and the senior center facility located in downtown since there are plans underway of building a new center on city-donated land.

The city said the study is a "critical foundation for future discussions and approvals on how best to move forward. If it is determined to move forward, these plans would be used for future designs and considerations.

The proposed study is expected to be voted on in June.