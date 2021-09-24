BG community coming together for Better BG Bash

Money raised from the event supports The Cocoon Shelter of Wood County.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green community is coming together to celebrate and support one another.

The annual Better BG Bash is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1-6 p.m. at Wooster Green on South Church Street.

Organizer Will Pierce says the part of the goal is to bring people who have been cooped up due to COVID-19 out to enjoy the community and local creators.

The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring cash for raffles.

Money raised will support The Cocoon Shelter of Wood County, which provides support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

2021 marks the third year for the event, which was one of the few that took place in 2020. Pierce says the group had to get special permission from the Wood County Health Department.

This year's Better BG Bash features more than 60 vendors, food trucks, games for kids, cornhole and live music.