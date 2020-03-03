BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Regulars of BG Burgers may notice a few new changes within the burger shop this week.

"We really wanted to concentrate on our flavors of burgers. We also wanted to expand our sandwich line and introduce a new line of subs,” said Scott Daily, owner of BG Burgers.



Only the brave travel to east Wooster Street in Bowling Green to try their "Monster Burger."



"It's five of our traditional burgers,” added Lonnie Doolitte, Chef at BG Burgers.

Those who are up to challenge "compete" against the Monster Burger which consists of four and a half pounds of hamburger meat.

The rules to this food challenge are simple.



"25 minutes or less or it's $50,” said Doolitte.

In addition to the burger, competitors also have to finish fries and a slice of cheesecake within that time frame to get a prize.



"It's free, you get to leave your picture up here, you get a T-shirt as well and they're on our board of hall of fame," said Doolitte.

So far, only two people have successfully completed this challenge. Joel Hansen a model from Canada being one of them, finished within nine minutes.

Those with a competitive appetite, or those who are just in the mood for a good burger can have both needs satisfied at the burger joint.

More information about the challenge and restaurant can be found here.

