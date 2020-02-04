BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic is crucial to protecting people of all ages.

Nothing displays this more like this photo shared from a Bowling Green family.

Jeff Crawford tweeted the picture showing 8-month-old Dylan Ann visiting her great-grandpa and WWII vet, Boyd!

While only being able to see each other through a window, the picture shows how important it is to keep your distance for now to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine shared the sweet moment to his Twitter page thanking the family for practicing social distancing and using the hashtag #InThisTogetherOhio