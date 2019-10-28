BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Department is increasing their security measures.

New cameras are being installed throughout the city, particularly in the downtown area.

"You know, obviously in our downtown bar area is where we see a lot of more significant events, larger fights, things like that," Lt. Daniel Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Department said.

The need for the upgrade became clear after a large fight broke out on Court Street last month. Officers said the security cameras in that area right now, are not quite up to par.

Lt. Mancusso said the cameras around downtown Bowling Green are very old, so they often freeze during incidents and officers can't look back on the footage for a resource.

"What happens is, it can slow, buffer things like that and then we miss footage. So, the new cameras with fiber optics being put in downtown speeds up that," Lt. Mancuso said.

Lt. Mancuso said the cameras will not be used to track down people with minor violations, rather, they will be helpful when it comes time to identify people involved in major incidents.

"We'll be able to, hopefully, identify vehicles if an incident happens downtown or identify people by being able to put that image out to the public to see if anyone can identify them," he said.

Installation dates have not yet been determined. But, the cameras are going up as soon as possible.

