Beware of fundraising scams for Officer Anthony Dia's family, Toledo police say

Police have been flooded with messages from concerned members of the community asking if certain sellers or fundraisers for Officer Dia are legitimate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department says scammers may be hoping to cash-in on the tragic death of Officer Anthony Dia and is warning the community to be mindful of who they give their money to.

Officer Anthony Dia was responding to a call of a person intoxicated at the Home Depot parking lot in west Toledo when he was shot, according to police.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of the 4th of July.

Andrew Dlugosielski, an assistant spokesperson for TPD said that they've been flooded with messages from concerned members of the community asking if certain sellers or fundraisers for Officer Dia are legitimate.

"A lot of people would like to turn an officers death and his dying words to his family into their own gain," Dlugosielski said.

Sellers and fundraisers have popped up claiming to support Officer Dia's family, but it's hard to tell who's real and who's just trying to profit off the tragedy.

Dlugosielski suggests people do a little bit of research into the seller and try to stay local. It's not a good sign if a description doesn't mention that the proceeds will go to Officer Dia, his family, or the Toledo Police Department.

Here are a few of the approved fundraisers with profits going to the family:

To donate money directly to the family:

Toledo Police Federal Credit Union

Please direct the check to: ANTHONY DIA MEMORIAL ACCOUNT.

The address to mail your donation is:

TPFCU

4280 Heatherdowns Blvd.,

Toledo, Ohio 43614