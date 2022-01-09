Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile who loved her grandkids, gave massive piles of gifts on Christmas and more.

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile.

She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.

"She was a good person. I mean, she loved her grandkids. She's got four of them," Sonya said. "Her favorite holiday was Christmas ... We'd have big Christmases every year. Then she would go all out for the grandkids. We always had to tell (Betty and Ray) to stop buying stuff because we had bought stuff,"

Sonya remembers Betty as the mom and grandma who couldn't say no. She said it's why Betty was loved by so many.

"Gift giving, that was her thing, and it's been her thing since we were little, 'ike even with my aunts and all my cousins," Sonya said. "Even though she went out for us, she would go out for them too. Knowing they didn't have a lot, she spent a lot of money."

Tonya laughs when she remembers her mom riding on Ronnie's motorcycle. She recorded the event on her phone. Watching the video again, she listened as Betty told the camera after the ride that she could feel every single bump.

"Are you stuck?" Tonya asked in the video.

"Yeah, I'm stuck," Betty said.

Betty had an assortment of other hobbies she enjoyed devoting time to as well.

"She loved going to the casino, crocheting and sitting on her front porch and doing puzzles, Sonya said.

"She was a good person. She could never tell nobody no. So, if they asked for something, she would jump up and do it no matter what it was. She would give the shirt off someone's back. She would go, pay for whatever, take people wherever they needed to go. That was just the type of person she's always been," Sonya said.

The family believes Betty Shiffler's kind heart is what unfortunately put her in danger and got her killed.

She was assaulted on Aug. 12. Bryan Coutcher, 53, was taken into police custody on the same day on charges of felonious assault in the incident, which Toledo police said detectives are working to upgrade to a murder charge.

According to a family member, Betty was assaulted and then taken to hospice after being declared brain dead. She was pronounced dead on Monday night.

Sonya believes Betty was going to help out a friend before she was killed.

While Betty's family is angry she was taken from them, they find some solace in the happy stories, pictures and videos they have with her.

Ray Shiffler is a quiet man now and remembers his wife simply.

"So with her gone, that kinda leaves a big void," he said.

Betty was the youngest of six children, all of whom Betty's mother, Fran, has had to bury. It's taken a toll on the family.

Betty's visitation will be on Sept. 2 from 12-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., both at the Walker-Oregon Funeral Home on 3500 Navarre Ave. in Toledo.