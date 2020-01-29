TOLEDO, Ohio — Seeing the tragic news of Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash with eight others on Sunday has many people wanting to help in any way they can.

The news has many giving out their credit cards or checks to help, leaving them vulnerable, according to the Toledo Better Business Bureau facility.

BBB President Dick Eppstein said they are worried people are going to be seeing more GoFundMe campaigns and links popping up to donate money to the family or their foundation.

He said although the website may say the money will go directly to the family foundation, that might not be the case.

"Don't fall for some of these messages. Just because it has Kobe Bryant on it doesn't mean it authorized. Doesn't mean it's approved by the Kobe Bryant family and in some of these cases we're sure there's going to be scams," he said.

Eppstein said if you want to send money, check with the BBB beforehand. The Bryant Family Foundation also has a website where your donations will go directly to the organization, click here.

