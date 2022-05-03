Better Business Bureau offering document shredding, recycling services during annual event Saturday

BBB's "Shred Day" is an opportunity to help consumers protect themselves against identity theft through document shredding and free electronic recycling.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Better Business Bureau will conduct its annual “Shred Day” to help consumers protect themselves against identity theft.

Many consumers have boxes and bags of old documents in their basements, attics and garages. These papers have vital personal information: Social Security Numbers, bank account and credit card numbers, and critical personal information.

People must not just throw away these papers because “dumpster diver” crooks can pull out the critical information and steal identities.

Once each year the local BBB offers everyone the opportunity to have these bags of papers shredded by AccuShred and Allshred.

These services are usually not available to the general public, but for a few hours, any consumer can bring their important papers and have them professionally shredded right before their eyes.

The first three bags or files are free and additional bags are $3 each. It's not unusual for over 1,000 cars to go through the line by 1 p.m.

Computers and electronics will also be recycled for free.

Scammers can often acquire old family computers and extract personal information, so BBB accepts old laptops and tower computers for recycling. The hard drives are destroyed for maximum security.

Other electronics are also recycled, such as printers, keyboards, cables, stereos, microwaves and even cell phones. This service also protects the environment by keeping the devices out of the landfills where they could pollute groundwater.

Flat Panel TVs are recycled at a fee: $25 for under 40 inches, $30 for over 40 inches. They are also properly recycled. Unfortunately, BBB cannot accept “tube” TVs and old computer tube CRTs; they contain lead and the cost to recycle them is prohibitive.

BBB Shred Day will be held at the (former) Sears Westgate parking lot on Central Avenue in Toledo, across from Costco.