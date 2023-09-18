University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University tied in the 'Best Colleges' rankings

According to the U.S. News & World Report, UT and BGSU both come in at 280 on the best national universities list for 2024.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio rivalry added a new wrinkle when the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University finished tied in the "Best Colleges" rankings released by the U.S. News & World Report.

UT and BGSU were both ranked at No. 280 for best national universities and at No. 151 for top public schools.

The report states that the University of Toledo, which was founded in 1872, has an in-state tuition cost of $11,920, $21,280 for out-of-state and comes with a 92% acceptance rate.

Bowling Green has a similar cost of $13,436 in-state tuition and $21,424 for out-of-state, but comes with a lower acceptance rate of 79%.

BGSU has a larger current undergraduate enrollment of 13,853 compared to UT's 11,965.

At UT, 52% of the student body are females and 48% are males, while at BGSU it is 57% female and 43% male.

University of Toledo mission statement:

"The University of Toledo improves the human condition as a public research university and academic medical center whose mission is to educate students to become future-ready graduates, cultivate leaders, create and advance knowledge, care for patients and engage our local, national and global communities."

Bowling Green State University mission statement:

"Bowling Green State University provides holistic and comprehensive educational experiences that enhance the lives of our students, stakeholders and the many publics we serve. Our graduates are prepared for lifelong personal and career growth and for engaged citizenship and leadership in a global society. Through our excellence in teaching, research and outreach, BGSU builds a collaborative, diverse and inclusive community where creative ideas, new knowledge and entrepreneurial achievements can benefit others in our region, the state of Ohio, the nation and the world."

The University of Findlay was also named in the report, coming in at No. 332 for national universities.

The No. 1 national university in the U.S. News & World report is Princeton University, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology.