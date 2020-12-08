Walleye favorites Berschbach, Bonis make return to T-town hockey

The "dynamic duo" is back! Shane Berschbach and Kyle Bonis have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 Walleye season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson announced during a Facebook event on Wednesday that veterans Shane Berschbach and Kyle Bonis have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

The "dynamic duo" return to the pond with a combined 563 points over six seasons.

Berschbach, who holds the Walleye record at 376 for the most games played during the regular season, tallied 20 goals with 43 assists in 56 games last season. The 28-year-old also posted his first career hat trick against the Cincinnati Cyclones during 2019-20 (12/29).

“Shane has been a mainstay for us on and off the ice. We know exactly what we are getting on a daily basis. His production hasn’t slowed down, he continues to make players around him better and he knows what it takes to win. We are thrilled to have him return for the 20-21 season," Watson said.

In addition to representing the Walleye more times than any other player, Berschbach is the club’s regular season career leader with 277 assists and 393 points, while tallying the most goals with 116. Berschbach also ranks among the franchise’s top performers in the postseason with 55 games played (T1st), 14 goals (3rd), 38 assists (1st) and 52 points (1st).

Bonis enters his sixth season with Toledo. The Lindsay, Ontario native, is currently third among Walleye players for most goals with 95; Shane Berschbach (116) and Evan Rankin (111) currently sit atop the leaderboard.

In the 32 games he played for the Fish in 2019-20, the 5'11", 185-pound forward earned 24 points with 12 goals and 12 assists.

“We are excited to have Kyle back for the 20-21 season," Watson said, “He is a vet who exemplifies what a Walleye player should be; high character, willing to get better and a team first mentality. He will provide great leadership on and off the ice for us once again.”