Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted Friday morning about an issue very relevant to Toledoans: health care workers from Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center continuing their strike that approaches its sixth day without negotiations.

Sanders, who is known as a pro-union candidate, criticized Mercy Health CEO John Starcher, who makes $1.7 million per year, the senator said.

"Nurses and staff at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo should not be working 20-hour shifts without decent health insurance... UAW nurses and staff in Toledo deserve fair pay, health care and work schedules," Sanders said.

Mercy Health staff walked out of UAW Monday and officially went on strike over healthcare costs and on-call burdens.

Negotiations between the union and hospital executives begun last month. Mercy Health released a second statement on the discussions Friday saying they have "continued to ensure our nurses and staff have the work-life balance they want, while meeting the very complex and ever-changing needs of our patients and communities."

Over the weekend, the Hospital sought to address the Union's main concerns, which were on-call and health insurance benefits. * The last, best and final offer that was proposed on April 10, maintained that total healthcare costs for associates would remain the same during the 2019-2020 period.

Sanders wasn't the only senator to speak out. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) went to the picket line Monday morning and spoke to hospital nurses, staff and union members.

Brown joins Mercy Health staff in the picket line

"Mercy St. Vincent is an anchor institution in the Toledo community and patients and families rely on these skilled and compassionate workers to provide the highest care. I encourage all sides to work together to resolve this quickly," Brown tweeted.