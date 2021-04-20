x
Berkey man retires from Navy after 21 years

David Schuster was honored for his 21 years of service.
Credit: U.S. Navy
David Schuster, of Berkey, Ohio, retired from the Navy after 21 years.

PHILADELPHIA — A Berkey native was honored recently for wrapping up more than two decades of service in the Navy.

Senior Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic David Schuster retired after 21 years. He was assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia.

NTAG Philadelphia covers portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia. The outfit provides recruiting services from than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates.

