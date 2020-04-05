TOLEDO, Ohio —

A group of six men and one woman were arrested over the weekend for violating rules from the Ohio Department of Health and not practicing social distancing.

Iriese Dajuan Carter, 20, Preston Horton, 23, Jaquan Jones,19, Ronald Lyons, 19, Deangelo Spears, 20, and Armani Thomas, 19, were arrested Saturday and are all being charged with violation of any rule of the director of health or department of health, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Toledo police say the group of men were found in the front yard of a home and were standing within six-feet of one another, not practicing social distancing.

Jeriesha Dillard, 24, was also arrested on Saturday for violating the state’s stay-at-home order.

Police responded to reports of a mass gathering of people at the Greenbelt Place Apartments. When they arrived, police say they arrested Dillard for her violation after several warnings, and officers repeatedly asking her to leave.

