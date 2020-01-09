Behind the scenes: Toledo Fire and Rescue Dept.'s HAZMAT training

The four-hour, hands-on training is part of Toledo fire's annual refresher course to keep the firefighters up to date with trends and equipment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We typically see the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department putting out flames, but another important part of their job is fighting hazardous materials.

Pvt. Mike Latscha and his team of HAZMAT technicians suited up Tuesday afternoon for their hands-on training which included a simulated chlorine release to fix a damaged valve.

The training took place at one of the fire department's training facilities on Airport Highway, although a real-life response would take place at a water treatment facility.

"Visibility can be bad and the suit is bulky so movement is difficult. It gets hot inside of it. It's hard to maneuver and handle tools," Latscha said.

The four-hour, hands-on training is part of Toledo fire's annual refresher course to keep the firefighters up to date with trends and equipment. The course also includes four hours of online learning, different this year because of COVID-19.

The Special Operations Bureau's HAZMAT team is comprised of 150 personnel and they have responsibilities beyond the city of Toledo. Members respond to 18 counties in Region One as well as three counties in Michigan that border Ohio.

"We can respond to everything from a large scale fuel leak to some type of incident that could involve a nefarious release of something by a group that wishes to do harm," said Jamie Morelock, a Firefighter for TFR's Special Operations Bureau.

Latscha said he is proud to get specialized training that not everyone has the opportunity to obtain. He said the training helps him and other technicians work well as a team.

"HAZMAT is just one more hat that we get to wear together," he said.