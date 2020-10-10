Put-in-Bay bar cited for disorderly activities in violation of COVID-19 health and safety protocol

Beer Barrel Saloon in Put-in-Bay was cited by the Liquor Control Commission for allowing "disorderly activities" and issued a suspension.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — A Put-in-Bay establishment, which touts the "world's longest bar," is among one of 18 permit holders cited this week by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for violating state health and safety regulations meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beer Barrel Saloon was charged with disorderly activities, which encompasses things such as a social distancing violation.

The description of the specific violation complaint reads that on or about Aug. 22, disorderly activities were willingly permitted to occur on the premises of Beer Barrel Saloon.

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial but stipulated the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the Beer Barrel Saloon in violation.