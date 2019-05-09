TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead following an overnight shooting in an east Toledo bar.

This happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at Beer 30, located on Front Street and Maryland.

Officers said a man was shot inside of the bar and died at the scene. Medics tried to save the man's life but were unsuccessful.

The area was quickly taped off and numerous witnesses and possible people of interest were taken downtown for questioning.

According to police, the shooting started with an altercation between the victim and two other patrons inside of the bar.

This incident remains under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.

