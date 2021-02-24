Bedford Township Lions Club supporting its community by giving away thousands of meals

A year into the pandemic, there are still so many without jobs and struggling. The Lions Club has been providing free meals to the Bedford community for 33 weeks.

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There's still a lot of need out there during this pandemic and the Bedford Township Lions Club is doing its part to feed neighbors.

For several months now, it has given away thousands of meals to the community.

Julia Woodling was one of the dozens of people who stopped by the parking lot at the Lions Den Resale Shop on Tuesday.

"There are so many people that are without jobs. No money coming in of any kind," said Woodling.

"It can get hairy at times. And when then snow comes you can't get out. But, we just cope with it," added Rita Grycza.

She and her husband Joe Grycza say they're almost always first in line.

"We seen a need. And 150 meals on a Tuesday evening seems to be about the right number of meals to give away. We typically have a lineup of cars waiting to give meals to. And we've given meals away as quick as 20 minutes," said Andy Nieman, the vice president of the Bedford Township Lions Club.

In all, he says they've given away more than 5,000 meals, which were all prepared by Todd Hershberger, the co-owner of Erie Restaurant and Bar in Erie, Michigan.

"There's a need, you know. Even though the restaurants are hurting, people in the community are hurting just as much. So we need to help our community. And in turn, our community helps us," said Hershberger.

This show of support is nothing new. The Lions Club members gather at Erie Restaurant and Bar to volunteer every Tuesday.

And the response has kept them going for about 33 weeks now.

"I had a 90-something-year-old lady is all I'll say, called up and wanted to thank me for partnering with the Lions Club. And for her to be able to get a hot meal, instead of a cold sandwich in a bag was a godsend for her," said Hershberger.

"Hope things get back to halfway normal," added Woodling.

It's nights like these that give Woodling something to look forward to while Bedford Township residents start see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The food giveaways start at 4 p.m. every Tuesday. No one is turned away, but it is first-come, first-serve.

In order to help their efforts, you can donate money or gently used clothes, to the Bedford Township Lions Club. All of their information is here on their website.