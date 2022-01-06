Bedford Public Schools to close on Friday due to COVID related staffing issues

BEDFORD, Mich. — Another school district is closing for the rest of the week as schools across the area struggle to keep up with a surge in COVID-19 cases in student and teacher populations.
Bedford Public Schools announced on Thursday evening that they would be closed on Friday due to staff absences related to COVID-19.
Superintendent Carl Shultz said Latchkey will also be closed.
Superintendent Shultz also said that if you have a planned athletic or extra-curricular activity, you should contact the coach or director of that activity for more information.
Plans are currently for in-person classes to resume on January 10 as normally scheduled.
