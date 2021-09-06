Bedford High School earns top ranking for high schools in Monroe County

According to recent rankings from U.S. News and World Reports, the school is the number one ranked high school in Monroe County.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Bedford High School is ending the year on a high note, as it comes as the top-ranked school in Monroe County, according to recent rankings from U.S. News and World Reports.

Bedford Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Carl Shultz said the ranking shows that all the hard work put into the recent school year, both before and during the pandemic, is paying off.

"For Bedford and the community, we are very proud of our schools. I'm a very proud superintendent and I think our staff works extremely hard to meet the needs of all students no matter where they're at," Shultz said.

Schools are ranked out of six categories, including college readiness, proficiency and performance in math and reading, and graduation rates.

"While we're not a large district overall, we are very large for the area, being the second largest for the county. We pride ourselves on giving students different levels of programming," Shultz said.

He said he believes the key to their success is all the opportunities the students are given. The school has the highest number of Advanced Placement (AP) classes in the county along with 14 Career and Technical Education (CTE) certified classes.

"We want to prepare students for whatever their next level is," he said. "If they want to join the military, we want to have an option for them. If they want to be a skills tradesman or woman, or they want to be pre-engineering or pre-nursing. We have to meet those students right there".

He said another piece is that they've been able to put their money in the classrooms, with technology and other state-of-the-art tools to help student's education.

