Bedford High School switches to remote learning after non-instructional staff member tests positive for COVID-19

School officials say due to the number of potentially affected staff members, the school needs to switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Bedford Public School officials announce the high school will switch to virtual learning for the rest of the week after receiving word that a non-instructional Bedford High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Bedford Public Schools superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz says the individual has not had any contact with students and the school has already identified several BHS ancillary staff members who will need to quarantine.

However, Dr. Shultz says that due to the number of potentially affected staff members, the high school will transition to full-virtual learning for all students for the remainder of this week.

Shultz said once contract tracing is complete, district leadership will work with the Monroe County Health Department to determine if a full two-week transition to virtual learning is needed.

He says he expects the decision to be made by Friday evening or Saturday morning.

The switch to virtual learning means Thursday's scheduled food service pick-up will be canceled. District leaders are working with local neighboring districts for opportunities for families who require food service assistance for Thursday through Sunday.