MORENCI, Mich. — Morenci Area Schools are closed for students this Thursday and Friday after Bed Bugs were found in the high school Wednesday morning.

Superintendent Michael L. McAran sent a letter parents saying the district is working to be proactive in the spread of bed bugs and that "the areas of exposure were limited with most rooms and areas as not being identified. Therefore, the identified areas and classrooms, throughout the district, will be systematically sprayed this evening with a rubbing alcohol spray for the treatment of Bed Bugs."

All activities scheduled for Monday, February 3 have also been canceled.

The district is also contracting with K-9 Bed Bug Hunters ensure the schools are healthy for students and staff.

"With the additional help of the trained dogs the district will be able to target specific items and areas as possible homes to Bed Bugs. The identified areas will either receive a heat treatment (a device that heats up objects to over 120 degrees to kill any living bugs or eggs), or will be treated with a rubbing alcohol spray to kill the bed bugs and prevent further infestation," said McAran in the letter.

You can read the full letter and find more information on Bed Bugs provided by the district here.