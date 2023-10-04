Safe swim organization fundraises to teach children how to 'survival swim'

The organization Because of Logan raises funds and awareness year-round to teach others about the dangers of drowning for children one to four years old.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning can happen in an instant, in less than 20 seconds to be exact, according to swim safety nonprofit Stop Drowning Now. It's unlike what you see in the movies. Drowning is usually silent and almost invisible.

This is why the organization Because of Logan is raising funds and awareness year-round to teach others about the dangers for one to four years old.

The local nonprofit provides scholarships to pay swim survival lessons and has given out over 80 scholarships in 2023 and helped more than 130 families across 18 states including Canada, since December 2021.

Because of Logan started after Michelle and Zach Fox lost their young daughter, Logan Fox, to an accidental drowning in 2021.

Logan, whose birthday is on Oct. 5, would have turned five years old on Thursday.

On Friday, the family will be celebrating Logan with the BOOcause of Logan event at the Heather Downs Country Club from 6-10 p.m. For more information on the adults-only fundraising event, click here.

The family's loss is why Zach became an Infant Swimming Resource Instructor and the nonprofit was created to make sure more families know how to survive in the water. This is one of a few ways the Fox family is working to make sure no one else has to feel the loss they've felt since May 27, 2021.

"Our daughter, who was two and a half at the time, had a drowning accident in our backyard pond while a friend was watching our kids," Michelle said.

The family also taught Logan's baby sister, Ireland, how to survival swim.

"Survival swim is much different than traditional swim lessons," Michelle said. In six weeks your child will learn how to self rescue and be an aquatic problem solver, which could potentially save their life."

Michelle it's best to be prepared in terms of safety for pools and small children. But even with pool gates, door locks and door alarms, drowning is still the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for kids between one and four years old.

"Sometimes checks and balances fail, survival swim is really key to give your child a fighting chance," she said.

While Because of Logan does fulfilling work by helping families keep their children safe and, Michelle said its purpose is bittersweet.