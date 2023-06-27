The black bear was captured on a Ring video camera at a residence near Three Creeks Metro Park just after midnight on June 24.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — For the first time in nearly 20 years, a bear was spotted in Franklin County.

According to the Division of Wildlife with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, a Ring video camera captured a black bear in a neighborhood near Three Creeks Metro Park just after midnight on June 24.

The video shows the bear walking in someone's driveway for about 15 seconds before going out of view of the camera.

A spokesperson with ODNR says officers are following up on reports and working to gather information from neighbors, but they believe the bear has left the area.

ODNR began tracking bear sightings in 1993.

Below are the total numbers of confirmed sightings (and years of sightings) in central Ohio counties between 1993 and 2022:

Franklin – 1 confirmed sighting (2004)

Pickaway – 5 confirmed sightings (2002, 2004, 2010)

Fairfield – 15 confirmed sightings (2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022)

Licking – 6 confirmed sightings (1994, 1995, 1997, 2003)

Delaware – 1 confirmed sighting (2020)

Madison – 1 confirmed sighting (2002)

The black bear is the most common bear species in North America. An adult black bear can weigh between 150 and 700 pounds. On average, male black bears weigh about 300 pounds while smaller females weigh about 175 pounds, according to ODNR.

When males are standing upright, they can be up to 6 feet tall. Females are typically between 4 and 5 feet tall. On all fours, most adult black bears are between 2.5 feet to 3 feet at the shoulder.

Brian Plasters, the communications manager with the Division of Wildlife for ODNR, said to not approach a bear if you ever come across one and to give it plenty of space.

"Raise your arms over your head and make yourself appear bigger than you are," Plasters said.

The agency typically sees young males venturing out searching for a mate.

Plasters said they're going to let the bear move around on its own, but crews statewide are keeping a close eye on its tracks or signs it may leave behind.

