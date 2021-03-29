Beams set for new bridge over Maumee River in Napoleon

When complete, the new bridge will connect Industrial Drive on the north bank and SR 110 on the south bank of the Maumee

NAPOLEON, Ohio — A sign of progress arrived in Napoleon Monday, as a major road project in the community took an important step forward.

At right around the one-year mark for the project, ODOT began the all-important Phase 2 of the new bridge construction east of Napoleon.

Monday morning, four giant concrete support beams were brought in and meticulously moved into place.

With so many workers involved and the sheer size of the beams, it took about an hour to get the one beam in place, connected to the cranes and lifted into position.

"Well, they use GPS devices to make sure everything is located properly. So the surveyor comes in and marks all of that for us and makes sure that we're within tolerance," ODOT project engineer Lamar Spencer said.

Each span, or gap between concrete pillars, will be covered with four of these beams each subsequent day. Then, the concrete road deck is expected to begin being poured by May 1.

The $10 million project is creating only the second river crossing for the Napoleon area. When complete, it will be the new primary route for any industrial traffic that needs to cross the Maumee River.

The entire project won't be fully wrapped up until mid-2022, but the expectation is to have the driving deck in place to open the bridge to some traffic by the end of this year.

"We were expecting high winds and possibly high water from the rain we got over the weekend. But, fortunately, this allows us to stay about a month ahead of schedule," Spencer said.