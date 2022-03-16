Law enforcement plans extra patrols for St. Patrick's Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced Wednesday that the sheriff’s office will conduct increased patrols beginning on St. Patrick’s Day and continuing through Friday.
In an effort to prevent fatal crashes officers will be paying particular attention to leading factors including driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding. Authorities will have zero-tolerance for drinking and driving as well as seat belt violations.
For more information about statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways visit https://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov.