One of the best parts about the holidays is spending time with family; but not everyone has family to spend them with.

As you gather with your own family, remember there are many senior citizens who live alone and would like to feel loved this Christmas.

That's where the "Be A Santa to a Senior" program comes in!

The program offers the greater Toledo community to spread joy to local seniors by purchasing a gift they really need.

All you have to do is go to one of the participating locations and look for the "Be A Santa to a Senior" tree on display.

Each tree is decorated with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and gift suggestions; all you have to do is pick one, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached.

You don't even have to wrap the gift - community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Program organizers say this small act of kindness can really make a difference for someone this holiday season.

If you are interested in participating, just head to one of these locations.