BBB urges caution to avoid falling victim to COVID-19 vaccination email scams

Vaccine providers will never ask for your social security number.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The COVID-19 vaccine is now more readily available across Ohio. As many begin to schedule vaccine appointments, some people are receiving fake or incorrect emails regarding appointments they never signed up for.

Officials want to make sure people know they don't need to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine or give out a ton of personal information receive it. For example, if you have health insurance, they may ask you for that. But providers will never ask for your social security number.

The Better Business Bureau is also hearing people are being notified it's a law to be vaccinated, which is not true. You should only pay attention to emails from your local health department and the Ohio Department of Health.

On top of reports from the BBB, some people in Lucas County are receiving emails for other people's vaccination appointments. This is occurring when two people have the same first and last name.

For example, Joe Smith might be a common name and vaccination times might be sent to multiple Joe Smith's who are in the health department's system.

Representatives with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said this is a glitch with the statewide system, and wants anyone who may run into this problem to stick with their original appointment. If you have issues you can always call them to double check.