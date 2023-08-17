Bat tests positive for rabies in Lucas County

Local health officials warn residents to take precautions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has issued a warning after a bat collected locally tested positive for rabies.

There have been no reports of a human bitten by the infected bat, but health department officials said two barn cats that came in contact with the bat are now receiving boosters to their rabies vaccines as a precaution.

This is the first confirmed rabies-positive bat in the county this year, health department officials said in a news release.

“Rabies tends to be more common in the spring and summer months. It’s important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” Interim Health Commissioner Shannon Jones said in the news release.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department officials are reminding residents that bats are more active during the summer months, and Lucas County residents should do the following to prevent the spread of rabies:

If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials. It may be possible to test the bat and avoid the need to receive rabies treatment.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Keep vaccinations up-to-date for all dogs, cats, ferrets, and other animals you own.

Rabies is rare in humans, but deadly. According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio's last human rabies case was in 1970. In Michigan, there are approximately 60 cases of rabies in non-human animals per year.

Ohio law requires anyone bitten by a dog or other animal to report the bite to local health officials within 24 hours. To report bites in Lucas County, call the Health Department at 419-213-4100 option 3 to report a bite or with additional questions.

Animals do not have to be aggressive or behaving erratically to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of rabies. Bats that are on the ground, unable to fly, or active during the day are more likely than others to be rabid. Such bats are often easily approached but should never be handled.