Bars,restaurants see relief in sight after Gov. DeWine announces funds are available for those that qualify

Under the CARES ACT, bars and restaurants with on-site liquor permits would get $2,500.

OHIO, USA — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has had bars and restaurants facing the impossible decision between potentially losing money, or closing their doors.

Scot Yarnell, the co-owner of Earnest Brew Works in south Toledo, said the brewery has seen it's fair share of tough times.

"Every time I get together with a bar owner I haven't seen in a while, I'll say hey how's it going? We talk a little bit and we say oh when are we going to get shut down. And we're like I don't know," said Yarnell.

However, he's happy to hear there's a little bit of relief in sight.

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced bars and restaurants with on-site liquor permits would get $2,500 under the CARES ACT.

Bill Kline, the managing partner at the Blarney Irish Pub in downtown Toledo said the news is great.

"Anything helps right now at this point. I mean it's just great that the governor is thinking of us. And you know the Ohio Restaurant Association is done a magnificent job in lobbying for us," said Kline.

Kline said the Blarney will probably use some of the money to help employees. The owners of Earnest have the same plan.

"We're just gonna share that $2,500 check among all the essential workers that have been here. We still have the same great crew that we had back in March. We had to cut hours and a lot them understood," said Yarnell.

Under the small-business funding they would also be able to apply for a $10,000 grant if they have fewer than 25 employees.

"We're trying to keep the business open and all of our employees employed. So you know, things like these grants, they definitely help a lot. You know. And the PPE helped us a lot," said Kline in a grateful tone.

Both the Blarney and Earnest say they will apply for the grant, and they are thinking positively toward the future.

"It does sound like the state is really making an effort to help bars and restaurants. We appreciate it. I mean we're getting by, we're trying to get by with a smile. But really it's not the same as it was last year," said Yarnell.

Right now, all businesses must stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m.

For some, it has been difficult because they say those are the hours they sell the most.