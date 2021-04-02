Bars and restaurants eager to celebrate Super Bowl LV, with optimism as curfew hours improve

Ye Olde Cock n' Bull says events like the Super Bowl allow them to see the light at the end of the tunnel, while Downtown Johnny's hopes to reopen soon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are just a few short days left until Super Bowl LV and some businesses are fired up for the big day.

Ye Olde Cock n' Bull in downtown Toledo says the event allows them to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We are actually pretty excited about it. Every year we do our Super Bowl Squares and those are filling up pretty fast. All of our regulars get pretty involved with those. Kinda give you a little incentive to watch every year if your team doesn't win," said Sarah Mettler, the general manager at Ye Olde Cock n' Bull.

Managers at Ye Olde Cock n' Bull have already several large parties call in to make their reservations.

And despite their annual taco bar being canceled because of restrictions, they're looking to make the best of it.

"I think it's definitely needed, especially with our curfew being lifted last week, and we have another hour. We were worried that we wouldn't have time to stay and watch the whole Super Bowl game. So it's nice to know right in the nick of time it was lifted for that extra hour," said Mettler.

But, if you drive just up the road you'll find Downtown Johnny's with its doors still closed.

A year into the pandemic and it hasn't reopened, because they'd actually be losing money.

"When things started getting worse, they canceled all the concerts and all the Walleye games. And all the events happening, and people from downtown were now working from home, it was really no point of us opening up anytime soon," said Dan Martinez, co-owner of Downtown Johnny's.

Martinez is speaking for the first time since the bar shut down.

He says it's sad, but he has a positive outlook for when all of downtown and the establishment reopens.

"What it actually became, thriving and with ProMedica moving down here and Jeep Fest happening and it was amazing just to see the foot traffic and stuff like that," said Martinez.

Downtown Johnny's is using this time away to make some renovations.

With recent hospitalizations going down in Ohio, they may soon be able to serve their customers during pre-pandemic hours.

"Of course we've been waiting for the hours to be lifted and at this point, I think all of us downtowners are wondering what 2:30 in the morning looks like anymore. I mean of course, that would be ideal and we've waited for this to happen but it'll be a transition for us," said Mettler.

Downtown Johnny's is hoping to reopen around late spring or early summer.

Meanwhile, at Ye Olde Cock n' Bull, they're going to be heating their patio for customers and they're still taking reservations.