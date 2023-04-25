Barry Manilow coming to Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 24

Barry Manilow has added a date at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to his upcoming tour.

CLEVELAND — In 2015, Barry Manilow played in Cleveland for what was believed to be the final time.

But as it turns out, the pop superstar will be making his return to "The Rock 'n' Roll Capital of the World" this summer with a show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 24.

"Following his previous critically acclaimed arena shows, Barry Manilow, the undisputed #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, is back by popular demand this summer with his MANILOW Tour," a release for the show reads. "Manilow, a Grammy®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will bring his high-energy, hit-packed concert to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, August 24."

Tickets to Manilow's Cleveland show, which will be a part of his arena tour titled "MANILOW," will be available for purchase HERE via a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 (code: SMILE). Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 beginning at 10 a.m.

Manilow's upcoming show in Cleveland will mark his first since March 30, 2015, when he performed at the Wolstein Center as a part of his "One Last Time" tour, which he said at the time would be his final tour. In the time since, the 79-year-old has predominantly performed at a residency at The Westgate in Las Vegas, Nevada.