LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Barry Bagels has created a box lunch donation program to help feed our local heroes who are working the front lines in the battle against COVID-19; we know these heroes as our local health care workers.

The bagel company isn't doing this alone. For each donated box from a customer, Barry Bagels will match that donation. There is a minimum five box lunch donation.

Customers who wish to help can designate food donations to whichever regional hospital they choose. Barry Bagels will then schedule and deliver the food to the hospital of choice in addition to recognizing the donor.

Barry Bagels Post one of two. See second post for details.

To make a donation in the Toledo are call, 419-885-1900.

Individuals in the Ann Arbor area can call 734-662-2435.

