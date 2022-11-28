x
Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels

To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be featuring 50-cent bagels all day long. This will kick off “The Year of Barry Bagels,” where there will be additional promotions as a thank you to customers, as well as current and past employees, franchisees and community partners.

This offer applies to single, unsliced bagels only (no condiments or spreads.) Limit 13 per customer. It cannot be applied to pre-orders, online orders, orders from third-party platforms (DoorDash, UberEats or Grubhub) or call-in orders.

This is an in-store promotion only. No coupon necessary.

Barry Bagels is a local, family-owned and franchised bagel and deli restaurant.

In November 1972, Barry Greenblatt opened the original “Bagel Place” on North Holland-Sylvania Road in Toledo. After relocating from Detroit, the “Bagel Place” then officially became “Barry Bagels." Now, there are 15 stores open in Ohio and Michigan.

