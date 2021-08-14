Barrio Latino Art Festival hosting vaccine clinic geared toward minorities, offering $100 incentive for age 18+

Linda Parra, founder and president of Nuestra Gente Community Projects, says the festival provides a place for people to feel comfortable without barriers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In Toledo's Old South End, the 10th Barrio Latino Art Festival is aiming to get the attention of minorities who are not yet vaccinated.

The festival is set for Saturday, Aug. 14 and vaccinations are ready, with a $100 gift card for those 18 and up as an incentive.

"We are in the Old South End, where there's a lot of Latinos in the area, and the best way to promote vaccinations in Latinos is coming to events like we are doing tomorrow," said Linda Parra, the Founder and President of Nuestra Gente Community Projects.

Parra is partnering with CommunityCare Clinic and Paramount Health Care. The partnership is going to be giving away $100 gift cards for people 18 and up who receive their first shot at the festival.

"We are providing easy access for the Latino community to get vaccinated. Why? Because of the environment," said Parra. "So, we have the Mexican music, the food is going on and then people. It feels connected with what we're doing here."

Currently, only about 15.9 percent of the Hispanic and Latino population are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Parra says sometimes there are challenges because of comfort levels and language barriers, but she's looking to change that with the arts festival.

"We're expecting a lot of people. We're expecting a lot of vaccinations, people getting the vaccine tomorrow. So, there's not that barrier there that's stopping them from getting vaccinated," said Parra.

Plus they'll be promoting the arts, recognizing artists and providing entertainment.

All three vaccines will be offered at the festival from 2 until 5 p.m. in the afternoon.

The festival will go on until 11 p.m. at 1411 Broadway Street.

Entry to the Barrio Latino Art Festival is $5 for anyone 12 years and older. Anyone at the festival can stop by to get vaccinated at the clinic.