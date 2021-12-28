Fire tears through barn in Springfield Township

The barn was empty, and no animals or people were injured according to the Springfield Township fire chief.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: Video originally aired on Dec. 27.

A barn caught fire early Tuesday morning on Albon Road in Springfield Township.

The barn was empty at the time, and no animals or people were injured according to the Springfield Township fire chief.

Fire departments received a 3:30 a.m. call reporting the blaze. Monclova, Springfield and Sylvania Township fire departments responded to the scene.

Part of Albon Road was closed as crews worked to put out the flames, but there was no impact on traffic.