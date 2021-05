The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A barn burned to the ground in Wood County Sunday night.

The fire happened on Dowling Rd. near Reitz Rd. in Perrysburg.

The barn was fully engulfed when several fire crews arrived to the scene. The flames burned through the roof and destroyed the barn in a short time.

The barn sat behind a family home, but crews prevented the fire from spreading to the home. No one was injured in the fire.