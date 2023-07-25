Barefoot at the Beach benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo

The annual fundraiser returns Saturday, Aug. 12 at Maumee Bay State Park

OREGON, Ohio — It's time to get Barefoot at the Beach! An annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo returns to Maumee Bay State Park, August 12.

This year's theme is Greek Island Escape.

"We're definitely trying to bring a little bit of the Mediterranean to the Maumee Bay. Maumee bay also does it on its own. It's a beautiful location," said Sam Verdonck of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo.

There will be live music, bonfires on the beach and fireworks to wrap up the evening. The signature piece of the fundraiser is the food. More than 30 restaurants will be serving up their best dishes. "We have some new restaurants like Bombay Kitchen and Jera's Heavenly Sweet. As well as restaurants you've seen for a really long time like Benchmark and Lupita's Cantina," Verdonck said.

The fundraiser benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo, which promotes healthy habits and gives kids a safe place to hang out.

"We do a lot of different activities. We do brain gain, where we're doing activities like reading and doing STEAM-building activities. We do lunch and snack everyday," Hannah Fox-Lu said. She's the director of the Ottawa River Club, one of three new clubs to open in the area this year.

There are eight clubs in the area now, where kids are growing not just academically "They're really learning their social skills right now. Learning to play well with other kids, something that's really important. Even something as simple as waiting in a line and not getting upset that they're having to wait," Fox-Lu said.

You can get tickets for Barefoot at the Beach here.