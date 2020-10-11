Katie Page said her mom was ordering swim suits for an upcoming vacation, and didn’t expect to find a ring in one of the Amazon boxes she opened.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A Bardstown family is going viral after posting on Facebook a picture of an unexpected item they received in an Amazon package.

“She was pulling the plastic wrap out of this box and hears something like fall on the counter and looked and there was this ring there, clearly not packaged anything,” Katie Page said.

“It’s obviously someone’s wedding band or their engagement ring,” Page said. “It’s laid in 14 karat gold so we’re pretty sure it’s real diamonds too."

Page said her mom called Amazon to get it sorted out, but had no luck getting help from someone, instead getting transferred around to multiple associates.

Then, she asked Katie to post a picture of the ring on Facebook, to see if they could find the owner that way.

"I thought it'd be like 100 people maybe, it'd get shared a hundred times," she said. "I've had thousand of messages and thousands of friend requests and we're like, I don't know where to start."

She posted a picture of the ring and within 48 hours, the post now has over 150,000 shares.

"Everybody wants to help. Everybody's like 'thank you for being honest, thank you for trying to find the owner' and everybody knows somebody that works at Amazon," Page said.

A friend of Page's who works at Amazon tracked the barcode on the package, discovering the last place it was scanned was Columbus, Ohio.

"I want to find whoever it is. I'm assuming it a woman from Ohio, that's all I've got," she said. "You know somebody came home and was heartbroken that it came off in the middle of their shift and they thing they're never going to see it again."

The thought of keeping, selling, or even throwing out the ring, was out of the question, Page said.

"I just wanted to do the right thing and give somebody back something that means so much to them, because I'm sure if we sold it we could get a few hundred bucks but our integrity is worth far more than that and doing the right thing is worth far more than that," she said.

While her mom is in Mexico on vacation, without a clue how her discovery has gained so much attention, Page said she hopes the ring finds its way back home.

"It'd just be the most surreal thing for this all to come full circle and get it back to the rightful owner," she said. "Who doesn't want a happy ending?"

