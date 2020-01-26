TOLEDO, Ohio — Bar Louie at Franklin Park Mall closed its doors on Sunday after operating at the shopping center for four and a half years.

WTOL reached out to the bar through the number listed and the person who answered the phone confirmed the business closed, but couldn't provide any further information. WTOL is working to learn more about the reason for the closure.

The bar opened its second location in the Toledo-area, at Franklin Park Mall, in June 2015. The location at Levis Commons in Perrysburg is still open.

This is not the only restaurant or business located in a shopping center to close recently.

Max and Erma's, which used to be located at Levis Commons, closed on Jan. 12. Portrait Innovations, which used to be in the same shopping center, abruptly closed after renewing its lease.

WTOL reached out to Levis Commons at the beginning of January when we first reported the closure and they said they were working to learn what happened with Portrait Innovations.

Gymboree, a children's clothing brand, closed its store at Levis Commons after the business decided to sell their products online and at the Children's Place stores.

