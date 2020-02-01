TOLEDO, Ohio — Start the new year off with a bit of musical magic at the Stranahan Theater.

From Jan. 9 - 12, the Tony Award-winning new American musical "Bandstand" will be taking over the stage with infectious music and high-energy dance numbers.

Picture this: It's 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

The show is equal parts exciting and inspiring and the visuals will almost definitely have you running out to your nearest vintage shop.

BANDSTAND TEAM

The show was originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner and "Hamilton" choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler. Richard Oberacker handled the music and teamed up with Robert Taylor to create the book and lyrics.

The award-winning design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (­­Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (Original Broadway Sound Design), David Thomas (Tour Sound Design), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), with choreography restaged and additional choreography by Marc Heitzman. Tour Casting was done by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 9, 2020 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10, 2020 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2020 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2020 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2020 – 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets can be bought at the Stranahan Theater Box Office, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614, online or by calling 419-381-8851.

Ticket prices start at $44. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 866-314-7687.

