Band of the Week | Perrysburg Marching Yellow Jackets

It's football season - or for those in the know, marching band season - and we're excited to feature a different band from the area each week!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Those Friday night lights are ready to burn bright and local high school marching bands are also ready to shine with their halftime shows!

Each week, WTOL 11 will feature one marching band, film their halftime show and present it to you on wtol.com and on our free news app, which you can download here: https://interactive.wtol.com/appredirect/

This week's feature takes us to Perrysburg to check out the Perrysburg Marching Yellow Jackets.

The band members have been hard at work since the beginning of August, undergoing precamp rehearsals that started back on Aug. 2 and then a full-fledged band camp, complete with a parent show at its conclusion. These student musicians, flag corps members and twirlers put in hours and hours of hard work to come together as one cohesive unit on the field and in the stands.