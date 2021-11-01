Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland

According to his team, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in Cleveland on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in Cleveland on Sunday, his team announced on Monday afternoon.

"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the Ravens said in a statement. "Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Harrison in his second season with the Ravens after being selected out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In seven games (five starts) this season, the 23-year-old has tallied 22 tackles, two of which have come for a loss.

Currently sitting at first place in the AFC North division at 5-2, Baltimore had a bye week this past weekend.

