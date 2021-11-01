Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in Cleveland on Sunday, his team announced on Monday afternoon.
RELATED: More local coverage from WKYC
"On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf," the Ravens said in a statement. "Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today."
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Harrison in his second season with the Ravens after being selected out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In seven games (five starts) this season, the 23-year-old has tallied 22 tackles, two of which have come for a loss.
Currently sitting at first place in the AFC North division at 5-2, Baltimore had a bye week this past weekend.
More on this story as it develops.
More local coverage from WKYC:
- ICYMI: Re-live our coverage of the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland
- Avon Lake woman avoids prison, gets year of probation for 2019 hit-skip crash that critically injured cyclist
- The spook behind spiders: Geauga County native, Coyote Peterson explains why there's no need to be afraid
- The Final Stretch: Kevin Kelley, Justin Bibb canvass Cleveland 2 days before Election Day
- FORECAST | A stretch of colder air set to begin November
- Jay Stokes, widow of former Cleveland area US Rep. Louis Stokes, dies at 83