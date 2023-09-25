Tiffin-based Ballreich Snack Foods acquired by Cincinnati snack food manufacturer

Ballreich said its purchase by Grippo's will add capacity to its plant and bring more jobs to Tiffin and Seneca County.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Ballreich Snack Foods on Monday announced it has been acquired by Grippo's, a Cincinnati-based snack food manufacturer.

Ballreich, based in Tiffin, said in a press release that the deal, "will enable Grippo's to enhance its productivity, brand portfolio and market reach while adding capacity to the Ballreich plant and jobs to Seneca County."

Tom Miller, Ballreich president, said the company's acquisition will give Grippo's "additional capacity to grow" and provide it with the resources and workforce to "hit the ground running."

The purchase benefits Ballreich and Tiffin, too, Grippo's President Teri Baker said.

"Bringing together the renowned history and tradition of Ballreich with Grippo's is a winning proposition all around," Baker said. "First, it will allow our business to expand production northward to Seneca County, relying on the talent and experience of the current Ballreich team while adding more jobs to the Tiffin community. It will also enable us to extend market awareness and strengthen the Grippo's and Ballreich brands, not to mention the 'Ohio Proud' manufacturing, quality and snack food innovation message into new territories."

