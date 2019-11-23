TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new farm in Toledo, and it's located inside a building downtown.

Balance Grille held a grand opening showcase Friday night for its state-of-the-art aquaponics farm, germinating right in the heart of downtown Toledo.

The new 8,600 square-foot facility uses waste from fish as a natural fertilizer for plants to grow in water, pesticide-free.

“Hydroponics is a technique that’s used to grow plants without the use of soil," Balance Farms co-founder Prakash Karamchandani said. "It allows us to bring the propagation of plants indoors and we utilize energy efficient LED lighting and climate control systems in order to do that."

The natural and sustainable practice is not a new idea.

"This has actually been used, maybe not as sophisticated, but all the way back to the days of ancient Egypt," Karamchandani said, "Where they grew plants on flats on the Nile River."

All of the crops grown are used at Balance Grille's five regional locations. They also supply 26 other restaurants and some supermarkets like local Walt Churchill's and the Plum Market in Ann Arbor.

“This is a great investment for us because it lines up with our values for transparency and community," Karamchandani said, "But, also ties into our overall mission and purpose to provide locally grown food.”

Karamchandani said the food industry has seen a consumer push in support for locally grown products and Toledo now has a new source in its food chain.

The farm is taking root in restaurants across our area.

“It’s incredible. It’s a game-changer,” Tim Childers, head chef of The Chop House said. "To have something so local, so fresh, so sustainable be just across the street from us is amazing.”

“More and more people are tuned in with what they’re putting in their bodies,” Karamchandani said.

Because the system works inside in a controlled environment, buyers don’t have to worry about the changing seasons.

"Usually with fresh local produce, it’s really a seasonal thing but doing it hydroponically means year-round availability," Childers said, "Which really makes it work for us in the restaurant concepts.”

The people over at Balance Grille hope to continue branching out to other restaurants in the area.

